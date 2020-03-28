Global  

Coronavirus: Johnson, Jack and Hancock next to each other in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Heath Secretary Matt Hancock sat next to each other ahead of PMQs on March 25.

Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock have since tested positive for Covid-19, while Mr Jack says he has symptoms.

