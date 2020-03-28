Global  

Coronavirus | 'Entire staff of Odisha Assembly quarantined': Speaker explains why

Coronavirus | 'Entire staff of Odisha Assembly quarantined': Speaker explains why

Coronavirus | 'Entire staff of Odisha Assembly quarantined': Speaker explains why

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patra said that the entire staff of State Legislative Assembly has been quarantined.

Patra called an urgent press conference to make the announcement.

The decision was taken after an Assembly employee was found to have contacted a coronavirus positive person.

Earlier, Odisha expressed concern that coronavirus could be advancing towards community transmission in the state.

This came after a 60-year-old man with no recent travel history tested positive.

So far, India has recorded over 800 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

