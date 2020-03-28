Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic Malians to vote on Sunday in parliamentary election delayed several times since 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BanglaViral Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/0zi4kP8KoS https://t.co/DdlRe6ueAb 50 minutes ago GV SSAfrica RT @angelaquintal: #Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic via @AJENews https://t.co/ynzCbt9zkF 4 hours ago AsumeTech Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/nARxc1LusD 14 hours ago Angela Quintal #Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic via @AJENews https://t.co/ynzCbt9zkF 16 hours ago Vicki Huddleston Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic @AJENews https://t.co/9XT2UUYSfq 16 hours ago host24.space Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/j5JmuNuAJI https://t.co/480uYIbmY5 17 hours ago Amedeo Gasparini Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4Lb2E0O8MM via @YouTube Visit ★… https://t.co/tq6vImEHzo 17 hours ago NewsR Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/0Ns5uDtYW5 #Coronavirus 17 hours ago