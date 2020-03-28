Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch why these men tried to travel from Delhi to Bengal on their rickshaws

Watch why these men tried to travel from Delhi to Bengal on their rickshaws

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Watch why these men tried to travel from Delhi to Bengal on their rickshaws

Watch why these men tried to travel from Delhi to Bengal on their rickshaws

Rickshaw pullers who were on their way to their respective hometowns because of lack of work following the nationwide lockdown were turned back by Police at the Akshardham flyover.

Two of them said that they were planning to go to West Bengal in the rickshaw and added that the police have now assured them that they will be sent in a bus.

Daily wage labourers have been the worst affected by the nation-wide lockdown with many struggling to make ends meet.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsVirgo48

Lady Jones If the village idiots are to blame people they should blame these fools with extreme TDS! Italy also tried to slam… https://t.co/i0oKW7o7A2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.