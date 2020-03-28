Watch why these men tried to travel from Delhi to Bengal on their rickshaws

Rickshaw pullers who were on their way to their respective hometowns because of lack of work following the nationwide lockdown were turned back by Police at the Akshardham flyover.

Two of them said that they were planning to go to West Bengal in the rickshaw and added that the police have now assured them that they will be sent in a bus.

Daily wage labourers have been the worst affected by the nation-wide lockdown with many struggling to make ends meet.

