'AYUSH sector's importance increased manifold in efforts to tackle COVID-19': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) professionals.

The interaction on coronavirus situation was via video conferencing.

PM Modi said that the AYUSH sector's importance has increased manifold in efforts to tackle COVID-19.

He further said that it's imperative for AYUSH practitioners to use their network to spread message of good practices.

PM Modi added that good practices need to be adopted in efforts to control the spread of virus.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Cabinet Secretary and Secretary also participated in the interaction.