'Under 20,000 virus deaths a good result' 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:50s - Published 'Under 20,000 virus deaths a good result' National Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis says keeping the number of deaths from coronavirus to below 20,000 would be a good result. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this