Trump opens the door to calling up former active service members for coronavirus fight

The status for 94 people.

The individual ready reserve is made up of former active-duty and reserve service members, who are typically considered out of the military.

Hoffman's statement went on to say, quote, generally, these members will be persons in headquarters units and person with high demand medical capabilities, unquote.

The executive order released last night states anyone recalled can remain active duty for up to two years straight.

Earlier this week the u-s army sent a message to veterans who served in medical fields.

Lieutenant general thomas c.

Seamands wrote, quote, when the