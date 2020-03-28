Global  

New measures to help businesses during coronavirus crisis announced

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says there will be new measures to improve the insolvency system, employers unable to take annual leave will be able to carry it over and new producers of hand sanitiser will be able to bring products to market sooner.

