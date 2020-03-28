Satellite Spots Disappearance Of Massive Waterfall 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published Satellite Spots Disappearance Of Massive Waterfall NASA’s Landsat 8 satellite has captured a startling image showing the disappearance of Ecuador’s tallest waterfall. 0

