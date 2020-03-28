Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900

‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900

‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900

Health Ministry updates as the number of Coronavirus cases surge in India.

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the main focus is on building dedicated hospitals for Covid-19.

Ministry said Centre is working with states on community surveillance, containment strategies.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 900 on Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.