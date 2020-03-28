‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:29s - Published ‘Focus on dedicated hospitals for Covid-19’: Govt as cases cross 900 Health Ministry updates as the number of Coronavirus cases surge in India. Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the main focus is on building dedicated hospitals for Covid-19. Ministry said Centre is working with states on community surveillance, containment strategies. Coronavirus cases in India crossed 900 on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this