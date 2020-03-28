Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Assam lockdown: Cops claim attacked with stones for forcing shops to shut

Assam lockdown: Cops claim attacked with stones for forcing shops to shut

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Assam lockdown: Cops claim attacked with stones for forcing shops to shut

Assam lockdown: Cops claim attacked with stones for forcing shops to shut

Amid the lockdown in Assam, police personnel were allegedly attacked with stones.

The incident took place at Bodi Bazar in Bongaigaon.

Superintendent of Police RS Milli said that when police tried to enforce lockdown orders and get commercial establishments to shut, some men started pelting stones.

In retaliation, the police conducted a lathicharge and fired blanks to disperse the crowd, he said.

Saturday is Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try and break the 'cycle of infection' of Covid-19 disease caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.