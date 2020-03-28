Assam lockdown: Cops claim attacked with stones for forcing shops to shut

Amid the lockdown in Assam, police personnel were allegedly attacked with stones.

The incident took place at Bodi Bazar in Bongaigaon.

Superintendent of Police RS Milli said that when police tried to enforce lockdown orders and get commercial establishments to shut, some men started pelting stones.

In retaliation, the police conducted a lathicharge and fired blanks to disperse the crowd, he said.

Saturday is Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try and break the 'cycle of infection' of Covid-19 disease caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as Coronavirus.