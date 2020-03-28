Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal in Delhi.

Thousands of migrant workers collected at the site, desperate to go to their respective hometowns.

The sudden nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic robbed them of employment, causing a dearth of money and food.

Many are believed to be headed to towns and villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP arranged 1,000 buses to ferry the migrants home.

Meanwhile, the Opposition criticised the government's preparation in implementing the lockdown.