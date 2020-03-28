Global  

Spain: 832 New Coronavirus Deaths Leaves Nation Short Of ICU Beds

A record 832 people lost their lives overnight in Spain to the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Reuters, it brings the death toll to 5,690 as hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said the epidemic appeared to be reaching its peak in some areas.

However, he added the nation was short of intensive care unit beds.

We continue to have a major problem with ICU saturation.

Fernando Simon Spanish Health Emergency Chief

