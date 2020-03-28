Akshay Kumar pledges ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published Akshay Kumar pledges ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s new relief fund for battling coronavirus in India. PM Modi launched PM-CARES Fund for battle against the pandemic in India. PM Modi appealed to fellow citizens for donations. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also donated 52 lakhs to the relief fund. Covid-19 positive cases in India crossed 900 on Saturday.