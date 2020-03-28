Global  

Akshay Kumar pledges ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s relief fund for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s new relief fund for battling coronavirus in India.

PM Modi launched PM-CARES Fund for battle against the pandemic in India.

PM Modi appealed to fellow citizens for donations.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also donated 52 lakhs to the relief fund.

Covid-19 positive cases in India crossed 900 on Saturday.

