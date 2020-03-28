Global  

Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

President Donald Trump is considering placing a mandatory quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

According to Business Insider, such a move would be to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 to other states in the US.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wasn't sure what such a measure would look like or be legally enforceable.

From a medical point of view, I don't even know what you'd be accomplishing.

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo However, the CDC says the federal government is permitted to quarantine for a host of diseases, including severe acute respiratory syndromes.

