Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Adorable Kid Visits His Best Friend And Brings Her Flowers on Valentine's Day

Adorable Kid Visits His Best Friend And Brings Her Flowers on Valentine's Day

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Adorable Kid Visits His Best Friend And Brings Her Flowers on Valentine's Day

Adorable Kid Visits His Best Friend And Brings Her Flowers on Valentine's Day

This adorable kid visited his friend's house with his mother.

He brought her a beautiful flower bouquet.

He smiled at her and gave her the flowers while the girl received gracefully.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.