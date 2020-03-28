Elderly Woman Trapped On COVID-19 Ship Fears Being Carried Off, Not Walking Off

Four passengers have died aboard a Holland America Line cruise ship stricken with the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the MS Zaandam has two more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The remaining passengers are being divided into groups designated for those who are sick and healthy.

The healthy passengers are being evacuated to a nearby sister ship, the MS Rotterdam.

Elberta and Hugo Swan Jr., are an elderly couple from Victoria, Texas, aboard the MS Zaandam.