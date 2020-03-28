New 15 Minute Coronavirus Test Approved By FDA now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published New 15 Minute Coronavirus Test Approved By FDA 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lisa Nelson RT @CNN: Federal health officials have approved a coronavirus test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes, using the same technol… 13 seconds ago Nine.com.au A rapid test has been approved in the United States which is intended to detect within minutes whether a person is… https://t.co/IunqVVCecg 4 minutes ago