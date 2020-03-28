Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

A church in Long Island City, New York, has collected donations of medical supplies such as masks to donate to those working on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

A church in Long Island City, New York, has collected donations of medical supplies such as masks to donate to those working on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayside Community Church's pastor Michael Hill and co-organiser Felicia Kalan explain their charity drive on Saturday, the day that US President Donald Trump said he's considering a short-term quarantine of the tri-state area -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- where cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.