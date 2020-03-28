Coronavirus: New York church collects much-needed supplies for first responders as Trump mulls tri-state quarantine

A church in Long Island City, New York, has collected donations of medical supplies such as masks to donate to those working on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayside Community Church's pastor Michael Hill and co-organiser Felicia Kalan explain their charity drive on Saturday, the day that US President Donald Trump said he's considering a short-term quarantine of the tri-state area -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- where cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.