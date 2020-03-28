3m layoffs

### one of lexington's biggest employers..big ass fans...is voluntarily shutting down it's u.s. operations for two weeks.

The company says it employs about 300 people.

In a statement to abc 36 it says it's because of the loss of active business and sales.

### and in cynthiana...one of the largest employers..3m manufacturing plant...also had to let go employees.

A spokesperson for the company says 100 temporary employees have been laid off.

This because of, according to the company, scaling back it's post-it note manufacturing.

Shipping tape is still being made.

