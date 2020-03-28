Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3m layoffs

3m layoffs

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
3m layoffs
big ass fans too
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

3m layoffs

### one of lexington's biggest employers..big ass fans...is voluntarily shutting down it's u.s. operations for two weeks.

The company says it employs about 300 people.

In a statement to abc 36 it says it's because of the loss of active business and sales.

### and in cynthiana...one of the largest employers..3m manufacturing plant...also had to let go employees.

A spokesperson for the company says 100 temporary employees have been laid off.

This because of, according to the company, scaling back it's post-it note manufacturing.

Shipping tape is still being made.

### in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.