Delray Mom's launch GoFundMe page for workers on the front lines

THE CORONAVIRUS IS ACTUALLYBRINGING SOME PEOPLE CLOSERTOGETHER - AND PEOPLE AREFINDING WAYS TO HELP THEIRNEIGHBORS IN NEED.

A*GO FUNDM* PAGE STARTED BY A GROUP OFDELRAY BEACH*STAY AT HOM*MOMPEOPLE.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVEARTHUR MONDALE IS LIVE WITH THEIMPACT ITMORALE AND ON AREA BUSINESSEBOTTOM LINE.THIS IS A GRASSROOTS MOVEMENT- IF YOU WILL - HELPING PEOPLEON BOTH ENDS OF THE SPECTRUMTHOSE WHOSE WORK HAS BEENIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS -AND THOSE WORKING INOVERDRIVE.(PKG) NATBURST CLIP 2088(10:10”YEAH.

GO.

DONFOOLED BY THE SMILE - SOCIALDISTANCING IS TAKING ITON THE SOCIAL LIFE OF*FIVE-YEAR-OL* ACE AND HIS MOM,SANDY BEYER.

SANDY BEYER,STARTED FIRST RESPONDERS/HEALTHCARE GOFUNDME PAGE CLIP2089 (11:57”IT IS A TIGHTKNIT COMMUNITY.

WE ALL KNOWEACH OTHER” IN FACT HERNEIGHBORS ARE EMERGENCY ROOMWORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS.AND SHEOF SELF-ISOLATION - OFF THECLOCK.

SANDY BEYER, STARTEDFIRST RESPONDERS/ HEALTHCAREGOFUNDME PAGE CLIP 2089(13:08”THEY CANNECESSARILY HUG THEIR KIDS, ORTHEIR PARENTS, OR THEIR WIVES,HUSBANDS AND PARTNERS.

SO ITVEY ISOLATING FORTHEM”(13:17) THE STORIESSPREAD LIKE WILDFIRE, FUELINBEYER AND OTHER STAY AT HOMEMOMFUND ME PAG* - TO PROVIDE*FOOD AND MORAL* FORHEALTHCARE WORKERS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS.

ON FRIDAY THEY FED30 E-R WORKERS AT DELRAY BEACHMEDICAL CENTER& THIS WEEKEND,MEMBERS OF THIS DELRAY FIREHOUSE.

SANDY BEYER, STARTEDFIRST RESPONDERS/ HEALTHCAGOFUNDME PAGE CLIP 2089(17:17”ITKIND” TODD WEISS, EAST SIDECAFE OWNER CLIP 2082(1:42”BRUTAL” THATTODD WEISS, OWNER OF EAST SIDECAFE DESCRIBES THE FIRST YEAROF HIS BOCA RATON RESTAURANT.HE SAYS BUSINESS MAY BE DOWN80-PERCENT - BUT THE GO FUNDME PAGE IS DOING MORE THANBRINGING SMILES.

ITLOCAL RESTAURANTS.

TODD WEISS,EAST SIDE CAFE OWNER CLIP 2082(07:14”YEAH, THE FIRST YEARHAS BEEN TOUGH SO WE REALLYWANT TO PICK UP WHERE WE LEFTOFF.

HOPEFULLY DURING THISTIME WE MADE SOME NEW FRIENDS.AND HOPEFULLY THAT WILL KEEPTHE BUSINESS GOING”(07:23)NEXT WEEK THE*FOOD ANDMORAL* GOES TO PEOPLE ON THEFRONT LINES IN BOYNTON BEACH.IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE PEOPLWHO WORK IN JANITORIALSERVICES IN THE HOSPITALS WHOARE WORKING TIRELESSLY.REPORTING LIVR ARTHUR MONDALEW-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE.THE WEST PALM BEACH DOWNTOWNDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ISGETTING CREATIVE TO KE