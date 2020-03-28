Global  

Comedians Raise Money for Comedy Clubs

Alabamian Roy Wood Jr. is Leading the Effort
As businesses across the state have been forced to close their doors to customers and clients, those who support small businesses are working to keep them afloat.

Stand up comic and daily show correspondent, roy wood junior, is using his platform to help raise money for the wait and bar staff at "stand up live" in huntsville.

The birmingham native is part of a group of comedians working to support comedy clubs around the country.

I spoke with wood about why it was important for him to support his home state.

Someone's going to nominate nashville, someone's going to step up for atlanta, somebody's going to step up for memphis.

But nine times out of ten, when it comes to doing stuff in alabama and helping alabama, it's alabamians themselves that have to take the initiavtive to help the state.

Because people on the outside, outside of alabama i honestly feel like aren't checking for us.

They aren't trying to support us or do anything for us.

So i wanted to make sure huntsville got their due.

To raise awareness, he and other comedians are using instagram live to let people see how comedians workshop their material with other comics.

My full conversation with roy wood junior along with a link to the go fund me will be




