FBI 2x19 Emotional Rescue / Chicago PD Crossover

FBI 2x19 "Emotional Rescue" Season 2 Episode 19 Promo (Season Finale & Chicago PD Crossover) - The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found.

Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) temporarily joins the team and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau’s more buttoned-up environment, on FBI, Tuesday, March 31st on CBS.