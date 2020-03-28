Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York's Governor Postpones Presidential Primary

New York's Governor Postpones Presidential Primary

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
New York's Governor Postpones Presidential Primary

New York's Governor Postpones Presidential Primary

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo postponed the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 23.

According to Reuters, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 52, 318 and deaths to 728.

The state accounts for roughly a third of the U.S. death toll and for half the known cases.

Cuomo said: “You don’t win on defense.

You win on offense.

You have to get ahead of this.” The governor said President Donald Trump approved the construction of four additional temporary hospital sites in New York City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarceloXXIAlves

Marcelo Alves RT @Reuters: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is postponing the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 23 to limit the spread… 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.