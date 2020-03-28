Global  

How Symptoms For The Coronavirus And Allergies Differ

How Symptoms For The Coronavirus And Allergies Differ

How Symptoms For The Coronavirus And Allergies Differ

In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the US.

Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

According to Business Insider, it's a misconception that nasal symptoms are common.

Rather, the most common symptoms are fever and a dry cough.

Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, body aches, coughing, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal issues.

