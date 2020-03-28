How Symptoms For The Coronavirus And Allergies Differ

In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the US.

Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes.

According to Business Insider, it's a misconception that nasal symptoms are common.

Rather, the most common symptoms are fever and a dry cough.

Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, body aches, coughing, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal issues.