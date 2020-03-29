KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (3/28)



Tweets about this KDKA #WEATHER: The rain and thunderstorms continue into tonight. Get the forecast from @MaryOursWX. #PittsburghWx https://t.co/hM99srCULL 13 minutes ago KDKA WEATHER: With a wet weekend on the horizon, find out when the rain will break and nice weather will make way with t… https://t.co/qYO3ihrmWx 12 hours ago KDKA #WEATHER: The weekend is going to be a soggy one. Grab an umbrella and get ready for your weekend with @MaryOursWX'… https://t.co/ugu6xmAAtz 2 days ago KDKA WEATHER: Before a weekend filled with rain, today will be a sunny and warm day in Pittsburgh! Get ready for your Th… https://t.co/I1oYIbT8cP 3 days ago KDKA WEATHER: Enjoy the dry days while you can. Some heavy rain totals could be making their way to the area for the wee… https://t.co/MRnCxAEEdX 4 days ago Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: A sunny and warmer Sunday is on the way! Get the complete forecast from @MaryOursWX! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/bFSzqFw… 1 week ago KDKA #WEATHER: A sunny and warmer Sunday is on the way! Get the complete forecast from @MaryOursWX! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/bFSzqFwGZ0 1 week ago Mary Ours RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: The cooler temperatures will stick around tonight but it will be warmer tomorrow. Find out how much warmer from @MaryOu… 1 week ago