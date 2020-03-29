Global  

New York's Governor Postpones Presidential Primary

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo postponed the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 23.

According to Reuters, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 52, 318 and deaths to 728.

The state accounts for roughly a third of the U.S. death toll and for half the known cases.

Cuomo said: “You don’t win on defense.

You win on offense.

You have to get ahead of this.” The governor said President Donald Trump approved the construction of four additional temporary hospital sites in New York City.

