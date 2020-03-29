Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

EL"AS HAS DIED.

A COUNTYOFFICIAL CONFIRMS THAT HEPASSED AWAY THIS MORNING.

NOMORE DETAILS ARE BEINGRELEASED AT THIS TIME.

EL"ASHAD SERVED ON THE BOARD SINCE2002.

AS THE CURRENT BOARDCHAIR HE LED THE COUNTYTHROUGH THE CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE.

ACCORDING TO HIS BIO-- EL"AS WAS PASSIONATE ABOUTSOCIAL JUSTICE -- ECONOMICEQUITY -- AND THE SONORANDESERT HABITAT.

HE WAS AFIFTH- GENERATION TUCSONAN --WITH MANY DEEP TIES IN OURCOMMUNITY.

HE IS SURVIVED BYHIS WIFE EMILY -- AND DAUGHTERLUZ.

EL"AS WAS 61.