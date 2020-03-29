Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

Longtime Pima County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard Elías has died at 61.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

EL"AS HAS DIED.

A COUNTYOFFICIAL CONFIRMS THAT HEPASSED AWAY THIS MORNING.

NOMORE DETAILS ARE BEINGRELEASED AT THIS TIME.

EL"ASHAD SERVED ON THE BOARD SINCE2002.

AS THE CURRENT BOARDCHAIR HE LED THE COUNTYTHROUGH THE CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE.

ACCORDING TO HIS BIO-- EL"AS WAS PASSIONATE ABOUTSOCIAL JUSTICE -- ECONOMICEQUITY -- AND THE SONORANDESERT HABITAT.

HE WAS AFIFTH- GENERATION TUCSONAN --WITH MANY DEEP TIES IN OURCOMMUNITY.

HE IS SURVIVED BYHIS WIFE EMILY -- AND DAUGHTERLUZ.

EL"AS WAS 61.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.