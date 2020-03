Ewing Township Police Break Up Party Violating Gov. Phil Murphy's Stay-At-Home Order 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:56s - Published Ewing Township Police Break Up Party Violating Gov. Phil Murphy's Stay-At-Home Order Police say Wade Jackson threw a "Corona Party" at his rented apartment on Friday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ewing Township Police Break Up Party Violating Gov. Phil Murphy's Stay-At-Home Order ENFORCE A 14-DAY QUARANTINE FORANY NEW YORKERS VISITING THE NEWENGLAND STATE.NICOLE KILLIAN, CBS NEWS THEWHITE HOUSE.NOT EVERYONE IS TAKINGSOCIAL DISTANCING ANDSTATE-ORDERED SHUTDOWN ASSERIOUSLY AS THEY WOULD LIKE.POLICE IN EWING BROKE UP A HOUSEPARTY AT AN APARTMENT ON CONCORDAVENUE.47 PEOPLE WERE GATHERED INSIDEFOR WHAT THEY CALLED A CORONAPARTY.COMPLETE WITH A DJ.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHYSAID HE HAS NO TOLERANCE FORTHOSE NOT TAKING THE PANDEMICSERIOUSLY.WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE SHYABOUT NAMING AND SHAMING THOSEWHO CAN'T GET THIS MESSAGE INTOTHEIR HEADS.LAST NIGHT, RIGHT HERE IN MERCERCOUNTY, EWING TOWNSHIP POLICEBROKE UP A PARTY WITH 47 PEOPLE,INCLUDING A DJ CRAMMED INTO A550 SQUARE FOOT APARTMENT.THE ORGANIZER WAS CHARGED ASTHEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN, AND





