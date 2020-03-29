Global  

VCSC Kindergarten registration moving online

In vigo attention attention parents in vigo county... we've got some important information you may need to know about kindergarten registration.

Due to covid-19... registration is moving online.

Here's a look at the website.

You must know your child's districted school.

You can find that information by checking out this boundary map.

If you don't have a child in the school corporation yet... you'll need to create a "skyward" login.

If you do... you'll just click "the new student online enrollment" section.

If you have any questions... you can contact your school's principal.

Of course... we've linked you to more information over on our website...




