VCSC Kindergarten registration moving online

In vigo attention attention parents in vigo county... we've got some important information you may need to know about kindergarten registration.

Due to covid-19... registration is moving online.

Here's a look at the website.

You must know your child's districted school.

You can find that information by checking out this boundary map.

If you don't have a child in the school corporation yet... you'll need to create a "skyward" login.

If you do... you'll just click "the new student online enrollment" section.

If you have any questions... you can contact your school's principal.

