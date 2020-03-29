Catching up with UWGB star Frankie Wurtz

AND FOR ONE U-WGREEN BAYSTAR...THAT MEANTHER COLLEGIATECAREER, CAME TO ANEARLY END.N-B-C 26'SCHANCELLORJOHNSON...CAUGHTUP WITH KIMBERLYNATIVE, FRANKIEWURTZ.FORMER GREEN BAYPHOENIX GUARD,FRANKIE WURTZ ISADJUSTING TO LIFEUNDER SELF-QUARANTINEMy masters project andhanging out with my familyand I downloaded a lot ofapps like games and I'vebeen doing that as well.SINCE MOSTWORKOUT FACILITIESAREN'T OPEN, WURTZHAS HAD TO FIGUREOUT OTHER WAYS TOSTAY ACTIVEEverything is closed andwe tried going to a parkand theres signs around it,basketball courts areclosed and I've been justrunning outside and doingabs and trying to stay inshape anyway I can.THE TIME AWAY FROMTHE COURT HASGIVEN HER ANOPPORTUNITY TOREFLECT ON HERTIME AT UWGBINCLUDING WHAT WASULTIMATELY HER LASTCOLLEGIATE GAMEWHERE THE PHOENIXDIDN'T SCORE IN THE4TH QUARTER OF THEHORIZON LEAGUECHAMPIONSHIPI kind of relive the wholegame, it was just a reallyfrustarting game that I didreally bad, I wish I couldhave done better there,but after that game wewere hoping to get that offof our minds and go intothe NIT so, its kind of hardto now be able to redeemthat game.EVEN THOUGH THEPHOENIX WERE NOTGOING TO QUALIFYFOR THE NCAATOURNAMENT THEREWAS STILL APOSSIBILITY FOROTHER POSTSEASONTOURNAMENTS, BUTTHAT OPPORUTUNITYVANISHED AFTER THECORONA VIRUSSHUTDOWNSPORTING EVENTSAROUND THE WORLDIts hard especially becusethere wasn't muchclosure.

I guess after thatlast game you're thinking,oh we're going to playagain so obviously I totallyunderstand and witheverything thats going onright now, its definitely forthe best.FRANKIE'SCOLLEGIATE JOURNEYIS OVER BUT SHESTILL PLANS ONPLAYING THE GAMETHAT SHE LOVESAFTER GRADUATION...I do want to try and keepplaying basketball, if thatopportunity comes soeventually im going to tryand talk to some agents tosee if theres someopportunities to gooverseas and things likethat.