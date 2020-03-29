Global  

Trion hires Sean Patrick as new football coach

Sports have stopped.

Now, so has the trion bulldogs search for a new head football coach.

Coach sean patrick will take the reigns from coach justin brown, and get the ball rolling -- as soon as the world starts rolling again.

Patrick comes to trion from bleckley county.

As offensive coordinator, he led the royals to their second best offensive performance in program history last year.

Also on his illustrious resume?

Five 10 win seasons.

Five region titles.

Ten state playoff appearances.

And a perfect 15-0 state championship season at emmanuel county institute.

Trion will be his first head coaching job.

Tune in tomorrow for news 12 now at 11 for a special interview with north georgia's




