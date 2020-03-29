Outlander S05E08 Famous Last Words

Outlander 5x08 "Famous Last Words" Season 5 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo for Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 "Famous Last Words" airing next week on Starz.

Outlander 5x08 Promo/Preview "Famous Last Words" Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 Promo Outlander 5x08 Promo "Famous Last Words" (HD) #Outlander #OutlanderStarz » Watch Outlander Sundays on Starz » Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton