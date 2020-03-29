Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus

Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus

Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus

Thousands flee New Delhi as the 21-day lockdown effectively puts workers living off daily earnings out of work.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dandaumesh

Danda Umesh Sandeep RT @JayGalla: If this situation is not handled immediately, the number of lives lost due to starvation will me much higher than loss of lif… 7 minutes ago

manosays

MANOHARAN M RT @jaidev_laghari: No country in the world treats its citizens the way India does. Most countries have given animals better quality of lif… 13 minutes ago

helianthusvol6

aditii RT @AJEnglish: Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus https://t.co/fOBWT2e3Kj 14 minutes ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus @AJENews https://t.co/YNMdz0AIfy 21 minutes ago

JayGalla

Jay Galla If this situation is not handled immediately, the number of lives lost due to starvation will me much higher than l… https://t.co/ujyejrgzs5 22 minutes ago

jaidev_laghari

Jaidev Laghari No country in the world treats its citizens the way India does. Most countries have given animals better quality of… https://t.co/cf1YtU1HE7 29 minutes ago

varunluthra

Varun Luthra @Asliambani @RNTata2000 I ask you to help the poor migrant workers. I ask you to make arrangements for these poor m… https://t.co/07wUbjPhor 44 minutes ago

shuchitasrivast

SHUCHITA SRIVASTAVA Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers' exodus @AJENews https://t.co/2QmkRVq8Mx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.