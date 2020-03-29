Global  

Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response

Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response

Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response

Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy began seeing carefully screened non-coronavirus patients Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Navy website.

