Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:51s - Published Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy began seeing carefully screened non-coronavirus patients Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Navy website. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this SCRIBEMOON RT @CBSLA: Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy began seeing carefully screened non-coronavirus patients Saturday in Los Angeles, according to th… 3 days ago Alaturka News Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response https://t.co/dI9bfjett1 https://t.co/okEiylQvy2 3 days ago Vik Bataille Hospital Ships Assisting US Cities In Coronavirus Response https://t.co/sFGhfaLamp via @YouTube 3 days ago