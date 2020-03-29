Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour

Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour
The Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour on March 28, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour

THEIR LIGHTS FOR THE ANNUALEVENT.IT DRAWS ATTENTION TO CLIMATECHANGE.THIS YEAR IT ALSO SERVED AS ASYMBOL OF WORLD-WIDE SOLIDARITYIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.IT STARTED AROUND 8:30 TONIGHTAND LASTED FOR ABOUT AN HOUR.AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS!

THEVENETIAN TOWER LIT UP HOTELROOMS TO SPELL "LOVE"...TO THANK THE MEDICALCOMMUNITY.THE HOTEL POSTING PICTURES TOTWITTER.IT WILL DO THAT.....EVERY NIGHT...AT 8:30...FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.NATS OF SIREN S




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrewOden

Drew Oden RT @HistoryNevada: Las Vegas, NV participated in its first Earth Hour on Mar 28, 2009. Much of the Las Vegas strip went dark for an hour th… 8 hours ago

HistoryNevada

HISTORY:nevada Las Vegas, NV participated in its first Earth Hour on Mar 28, 2009. Much of the Las Vegas strip went dark for an ho… https://t.co/jxf4OVzyQx 12 hours ago

bargans_zak

zak bargans RT @Zak_Bagans: Went for a hike yesterday & this sight meant a lot ...while Vegas had a dark shadow over it the strip still shined bright h… 1 day ago

auroravoyager1

Aurora Voyager 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 @honor_dennis The Vegas Strip went dark as well. 2 days ago

cryptomenjo

Cryptomenjo RT @MustacheTommy: https://t.co/MYsdIxiEqO Las Vegas is ordered to shutdown for 30 days today. First time in 57 years had Las Vegas been… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.