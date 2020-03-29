Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published The Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour on March 28, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas Strip went dark for Earth Hour THEIR LIGHTS FOR THE ANNUALEVENT.IT DRAWS ATTENTION TO CLIMATECHANGE.THIS YEAR IT ALSO SERVED AS ASYMBOL OF WORLD-WIDE SOLIDARITYIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.IT STARTED AROUND 8:30 TONIGHTAND LASTED FOR ABOUT AN HOUR.AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS! THEVENETIAN TOWER LIT UP HOTELROOMS TO SPELL "LOVE"...TO THANK THE MEDICALCOMMUNITY.THE HOTEL POSTING PICTURES TOTWITTER.IT WILL DO THAT.....EVERY NIGHT...AT 8:30...FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.NATS OF SIREN S





You Might Like

Tweets about this Drew Oden RT @HistoryNevada: Las Vegas, NV participated in its first Earth Hour on Mar 28, 2009. Much of the Las Vegas strip went dark for an hour th… 8 hours ago HISTORY:nevada Las Vegas, NV participated in its first Earth Hour on Mar 28, 2009. Much of the Las Vegas strip went dark for an ho… https://t.co/jxf4OVzyQx 12 hours ago zak bargans RT @Zak_Bagans: Went for a hike yesterday & this sight meant a lot ...while Vegas had a dark shadow over it the strip still shined bright h… 1 day ago Aurora Voyager 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 @honor_dennis The Vegas Strip went dark as well. 2 days ago Cryptomenjo RT @MustacheTommy: https://t.co/MYsdIxiEqO Las Vegas is ordered to shutdown for 30 days today. First time in 57 years had Las Vegas been… 3 days ago