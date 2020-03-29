Woman in hospital with Covid-19 urges public not to stockpile medicine

Global  

A woman currently in hospital with suspected Covid-19 has urged the public not to panic buy and to stay at home.

Delia Colwill, who suffers from a spinal cord injury, explains her symptoms and says the virus has "absolutely knocked me sideways".

