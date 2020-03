PM Modi says in Mann ki Baat: was left with no choice, had to take these hard decisions | Oneindia

PM MODI ADRESSED THE COUNTRY IN THE MANN KI BAAT ON CORONAVIRUS LOCKDWON, SAYS WAS LEFT WITH NO CHOICE, HAD TO TAKE THESE HARD DECISIONS TO DEFEAT #CORONAVIRUS.

AS INDIA ENTERS INTO DAY 5th OF THE LOCKDOWN, 979 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE AND 25 PEOPLE HAVE DIED DUE TO THE COVID-19.

FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED FROM MADHYA PRADESH, GUJARAT, HARYANA AND ANDHRA PRADESH.

A 14-DAY QUARANTINE IN STATE-RUN CAMPS IS MANDATORY FOR LAKHS OF MIGRANT LABOURERS WHO ARE RETURNING TO THEIR HOMETOWNS IN UTTAR PRADESH AND BIHAR IN SPECIAL BUSES AMID A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN OVER CORONAVIRUS OR COVID-19.

THOUSANDS DESPERATE TO RETURN HOME HAD CROWDED BUS STATIONS IN DELHI ON SATURDAY AFTER OVER 500 BUSES WERE ARRANGED FOR THEM BY STATE GOVERNMENTS IN UTTAR PRADESH AND DELHI.

AN FIR WAS REGISTERED AGAINST A PRIVATE COMPANY WHOSE STAFFERS, INCLUDING A FOREIGNER WHO VISITED THE FIRM RECENTLY, ARE SUSPECTED TO HAVE INFECTED 13 PEOPLE WITH CORONAVIRUS IN NOIDA AND GREATER NOIDA.

