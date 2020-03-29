Global  

Hundreds arrested in South Africa for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Hundreds arrested in South Africa for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Hundreds arrested in South Africa for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Hundreds of people were arrested in South Africa on Friday for breaking lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, joined an operation in the Khayelitsha area of Cape Town with police and the military.

South Africa has recorded more than 1,100 cases of Covid-19, a steep rise in recent days.

