'There was no other way': PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought forgiveness from the people of the country for the hardships and difficulties triggered by the complete lockdown.
In his radio program, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, “My conscience tells me that you will definitely forgive me as I had to take certain decisions which have put you in a lot difficulty.” He added, “Especially, when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I definitely feel that they must be thinking what kind of a Prime minister is this who has placed us in this situation.” Watch the full video for more details.