Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'There was no other way': PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

'There was no other way': PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
'There was no other way': PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

'There was no other way': PM Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought forgiveness from the people of the country for the hardships and difficulties triggered by the complete lockdown.

In his radio program, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, “My conscience tells me that you will definitely forgive me as I had to take certain decisions which have put you in a lot difficulty.” He added, “Especially, when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I definitely feel that they must be thinking what kind of a Prime minister is this who has placed us in this situation.” Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayurpatel1661

mayur Patel RT @erbmjha: PM Modi has continuously been asking that Maintain social distance On the other hand this is what Kejriwal has done. Announc… 2 minutes ago

Independentdesk

Independent ‘There was no other way’: In Mann ki baat address, PM Narendra Modi apologises to the poor hit by lockdown https://t.co/ldRAN3DTxn 4 minutes ago

deepaks234

Deepak Panda I agree that Modi govt. was not prepared. But there was no time as well. So, it is shameful to see such kinda artic… https://t.co/tTjA1gJ9HY 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.