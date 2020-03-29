Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornado rips through Arkansas

Tornado rips through Arkansas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Tornado rips through Arkansas

Tornado rips through Arkansas

A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving six people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

Dramatic video filmed from inside a phone repair shop showed objects being tossed about by the twister as it roared through the area.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cindyceemerson

Cindy RT @kstreet111: Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people https://t.co/WG1Xzp0OaP 1 minute ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 ‘Oh my gosh!’ Tornado rips through Arkansas https://t.co/hIOoy40wRl 2 minutes ago

La52Guns

Ramdon77 Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people https://t.co/momLZkNt6d https://t.co/ENjNrIU5y4 5 minutes ago

garymoore1985

Shane O'Mailey RT @MSN: Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people https://t.co/5MJUx3vSj3 9 minutes ago

emmabeverage

Emma Beverage 'Oh my gosh!' | Tornado rips through Arkansas https://t.co/73b6pyUweM via @YouTube 10 minutes ago

PolitomixNews

Politomix Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people https://t.co/B36k0vn6qX https://t.co/v969EACpGS 11 minutes ago

TheWatchers_

The Watchers Large tornado rips through Jonesboro, causing extensive damage, Arkansas https://t.co/VgwItVEeIX #tornado #Jonesboro #Arkansas #ARwx #USwx 15 minutes ago

c_freret

c.freret RT @Breaking911: Buildings destroyed and vehicles overturned as tornado rips through #Jonesboro, Arkansas; no immediate word on injuries… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.