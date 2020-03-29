In full: Sophy Ridge on Sunday now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 58:24s - Published In full: Sophy Ridge on Sunday Sophy Ridge quizzed Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove about when the lockdown might end, the former PM Tony Blair and a host of other guests. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanda McDonald Ramsay Playgrounds are full of metal that many kids touch - the virus can live on metal longer than most other surfaces -… https://t.co/UeLcMm3rJb 1 week ago