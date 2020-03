Centre delivers sharp warning to states after migrant exodus, Uddhav says will take care | Oneindia 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:49s - Published Centre delivers sharp warning to states after migrant exodus, Uddhav says will take care | Oneindia THE UNION GOVERNMENT ON SUNDAY FIRMLY REMINDED STATE GOVERNMENTS THAT THE ONUS TO ENSURE THAT THEIR BOUNDARIES ARE SEALED WAS THEIRS AND THEY SHOULD NOT ALLOW THE MIGRANT WORKFORCE TO CROSS BORDERS AND BREAK THE PROTOCOL FOR THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN ACROSS THE COUNTRY, MAHARASHTRA CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV THACKERAY ON SUNDAY ASSURED THAT HIS GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE CARE OF ALL MIGRANT LABOURERS AND PROVIDE THEM BASIC NECESSITIES LIKE FOOD AND WATER AND AS NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS OR COVID-19 ENTERS FIFTH DAY, HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS TOOK TO STREETS THIS MORNING IN KERALA'S KOTTAYAM - ABOUT 140 KM FROM STATE CAPITAL THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - SEEKING TRANSPORT SERVICES TO GO TO THEIR HOMETOWNS OTHER NEWS