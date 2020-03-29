'It's better to die standing than to live on your knees' - Belarus leader on coronavirus

SHOWS: MINSK, BELARUS (MARCH 28, 2020) (BELARUS PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) BELARUS PRESIDENT, ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO, SAYING: "It's better to die standing than to live on your knees (LAUGHS) (JOURNALIST ASKING IF THERE IS ANYTHING THAT CAN STOP HIM FROM PLAYING HOCKEY).

LUKASHENKO SHAKING HANDS, CLAPPING PLAYERS ON SHOULDERS AFTER GAME STORY: "It's better to die standing than to live on your knees," said Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, after taking part in an ice hockey game in the capital Minsk on Saturday (March 28), adding that this is the best protection.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power in the former Soviet nation of 9.5 million people since 1994, has downplayed the need for social distancing and bragged that he continues to play ice hockey and embrace fellow players.

Belarus has so far reported 94 coronavirus cases but has taken few measures to curb the outbreak.

The national soccer league has continued, despite virtually no sport being played elsewhere throughout Europe.

The number of infected with the new coronavirus around the world exceeds 800,000 and over 27,000 people have died.

(Production: Maria Vasilyeva)