

Tweets about this Tellychakkar.com Gauhar khan shook-a-leg on rapper Badshah's latest number "Genda Phool" #GauharKhan #GendaPhool #tellychakkar https://t.co/3IHtnn1VZJ 2 days ago Bollywood Pub #GauharKhan shakes a leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool' https://t.co/Ervxm5Twyk https://t.co/cch3fOT3Uk 3 days ago BDC TV Online Gauhar Khan shakes a leg on Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ https://t.co/sSjR0ZFtcG https://t.co/wCXwVf7xhF 3 days ago andhravilas Gauhar Khan shakes a leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool' https://t.co/iAyCDMOowC 3 days ago