shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sisolak talks coronavirus supplies 738! THERE WERE ALSO FOURNEW DEATHS ANNOUNCED IN CLARKCOUNTY.A TOTAL OF 14 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDSTATEWIDE BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.WE'RE NOW GETTING AN INSIDELOOK AT THE SUPPLIES STORED INNEVADA - - TO EFFECTIVELY FIGHTTHE CORONAVIRUS.GOVERNOR SISOLAK - SAYS IT'SNOT ENOUGH.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE NOW NEAR THESTRIP - TO BREAK DOWN THE NEED.SEAN?YEAH NINA - THE STRIP'SDARKNESS IS EMBLEMATIC OF THEPROBLEM WE ALL NOW FACE.AND THE RACE IS ON TO GET THERESOURCES - TO TACKLE THATPROBLEM.IN AN INTERVIEW WITH C-N-N'SDON LEMON - - SISOLAK SAYS HE'SBEEN ON THE PHONE WITH THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT - EVERY DAYTRYING TO GET AID.HE SAYS THEY'VE MADE FOURREQUESTS FOR CORONAVIRUSTESTING KITS - - AND RECIEVEDNONE.WE ARE ON AN INDEFINITE BACKLOG- - AND THE ONLY KITS ARECOMING FROM PRIVATE DONATIONS -AND PRIVATE LABS PURCHASINGTHEIR OWN.WITH PROTECTIVE GEAR FORHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS - -NEVADA HAS RECIEVED A QUARTEROF ITS REQUEST AND - AGAIN - -DONATIONS HAVE COME THROUGH INA BIG WAY.FOR VENTILATORS TO KEEP PEOPLEBREATHING - - SISOLAK SAYS HE'SCOMPETING WITH MUCH LARGERSTATES - AND THE COMPETITION ISHARD TO OVERCOME.GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA "YOUKNOW, YOU'RE TALKING 30, 40,000VENTILATORS.I HAVE 838 VENTILATORS IN THEWE WATCH THIS EVERY SINGLE DAY.HOW MANY OF OUR VENTILATORS AREIN USE.I HOPE WE DON'T GET TO THEPOINT WHERE WE'RE AT 100%USAGE, BUT THAT DAT COULDCOME."IF THAT DAY COMES - - DOCTORSCOULD BE FORCED TO DECIDE WHOGETS LIFE SAVING TREATMENT - -AND WHO DOESN'T.SISOLAK SAYS HIS NUMBER ONE JOBNOW - - IS SAVING LIVES - SO HEIS ONCE AGAIN URGING PEOPLE TOSTAY HOME - - TO HELP SAVELIVES AND THE HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY.SISOLAK SAYS HE CONTINUES TOTALK WITH THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT - AND WORK THROUGHPRIVATE CHANNELS TO GET ALL THESUPPLIES POSSIBLE.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.MORE THAN A DOZEN BUSINESSES





