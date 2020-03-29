Global  

2020 Auto Show canceled as TCF Center will be used as temporary hospital

The 2020 North American International Auto Show has been canceled and the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo, will be turned into a hospital to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

