2020 Auto Show canceled as TCF Center will be used as temporary hospital 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2020 Auto Show canceled as TCF Center will be used as temporary hospital The 2020 North American International Auto Show has been canceled and the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo, will be turned into a hospital to help in the fight against the coronavirus. 0

Tweets about this steph. RT @WWJ950: ICYMI: Detroit Auto Show Canceled; TCF Center To Be Used As Hospital https://t.co/SVkgYDzd7p Officials say the facility will ho… 2 minutes ago Kim S. RT @NYDailyNews: Detroit auto show canceled, center to be used as coronavirus hospital https://t.co/r1okVvH9MC 3 minutes ago Autoblog RT @GregMigliore: Major news: 2020 Detroit Auto Show canceled, TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) to be converted into field hospital: https… 4 minutes ago Ken Hoppyman Lee RT @StarTribune: The North American International Auto Show will cancel its Detroit show in June, and the center where it is held will like… 10 minutes ago Mark Mondalek RT @MCmuckraker: Big news: The Detroit auto show has been canceled so the venue can become a hospital for coronavirus victims for at least… 11 minutes ago SpartanEngineer REGION/NATION/WORLDVIEW: Detroit auto show canceled as TCF Center chosen for field hospital in coronavirus fight… https://t.co/gm5lFZlNPj 12 minutes ago WWJ950 ICYMI: Detroit Auto Show Canceled; TCF Center To Be Used As Hospital https://t.co/SVkgYDzd7p Officials say the faci… https://t.co/6XEBKTKL2V 13 minutes ago Nanci Henderson RT @robferguson1: NEW: this is how bad #COVID19 is getting in #Detroit: Auto show canceled as TCF Center converts to field hospital https:/… 18 minutes ago