Evers calls for mail ballots

AS IT STANDS, THE APRIL 7 ELECTION IN WISCONSIN IS STILL ON.
GOVERNOR EVERS SAYS HE DOESN'T HAVE THE POWER TO UNILATERALLY MOVE THE ELECTION.
BUT FRIDAY, HE DID CALL ON STATE LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE MAILING A BALLOT TO EVERY REGISTERED VOTER.
SENATE MAJORITY LEADER SCOTT FITZGERALD CALLED THE IDEA A COMPLETE FANTASY, AND SAID IT'S NOT LOGISTICALLY FEASIBLE.
MANY LOCAL OFFICIALS ARE WORRIED ABOUT HOLDING AN ELECTION DURING A PANDEMIC.
THE CITY OF GREEN BAY LAST WEEK FILED A FEDERAL LAWSUIT SEEKING TO CANCEL IN PERSON VOTING ON APRIL 7, AND MAIL BALLOTS TO ALL REGISTERED VOTERS.
AS THE GOVERNOR WANTS TO DO.
THERE'S BEEN A GROWING CHORUS OF LOCAL LEADERS, BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS IN NON-PARTISAN OFFICES, CALLING FOR THE ELECTION TO BE DELAYED.
THEY SAY MANY POLL WORKERS DON'T PLAN TO SHOW UP, VOTERS ARE WORRIED, AND EVERYONE'S CONCERNED ABOUT SAFETY IN THE CURRENT SITUATION.