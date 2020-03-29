French politician Patrick Devedjian dies of COVID-19 aged 75 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:40s - Published French politician Patrick Devedjian dies of COVID-19 aged 75 Tributes have been paid on social media to the former French government minister, Patrick Devedjian, who has died of Covid-19 at the age of 75.View on euronews 0

