Fire breaks out at Virginia Avenue Elementary School

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EARLYTHIS MORNING CAUSING BOTH COUNTYAND CITY FIRE CREWS TORESPOND RAPIDLY.THE FIRE BROKE OUT JUST AFTER 4THIS MORNING AT VIRGINIAELEMENTARY SCHOOLCREWS MANAGED TO CONTAIN THEBLAZE.FIRE OFFICIALS HAVE CONFIRMEDTHAT NO ONE WAS INSIDE THEBUILDING AND NO ONE WAS INJUREDIN THE FIRE.THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS STILLUNDER INVESTIGATION.WE WILL CHECK BACK IN WITH OUTCITY AND COUNTY FIRE CREWSLATER THIS MORNING TO PUSH FORADDITIONAL INFORMATION.MOVING ONTO




